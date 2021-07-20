38-year-old Onondaga County man dies from COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the county lost a 38-year-old man to coronavirus.

Cases have seen a small uptick from lows.The Delta Variant is the dominant strain now in the USA. Be a credible messenger for the VACCINE. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) July 20, 2021

It is just the fifth related COVID-19 death in the county since June 1. This is also the youngest person to pass away in that span. Since the pandemic began, Onondaga County has had only eight residents under-40 die from coronavirus.

McMahon also announced the county has seven new COVID-19 cases. Eleven residents are in the hospital with three in the ICU.

“Cases have seen a small uptick from lows. The Delta Variant is the dominant strain now in the USA. Be a credible messenger for the VACCINE,” McMahon tweeted.