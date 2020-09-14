38th straight day of COVID-19 infection rate below 1% across New York State

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that New York State’s COVID-19 infection rate has been below 1% for 38 straight days.

Of the 63,358 test results reported to New York State on Sunday, 583 — 0.92 percent — were positive. There were four reported deaths across the state. 464 people are hospitalized, and 143 people are in intensive care units.

“New York’s government sets the tone for the state’s response to COVID-19, but New Yorkers drive it home. We can defeat this virus and create a better future, but we need New Yorkers to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands as local governments enforce state guidance,” the governor said in a statement. “There’s no doubt that we’ve made progress, but this is not over yet. By staying New York Tough, we’ll get through this together.”

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONFRIDAYSATURDAYSUNDAY
Capital Region1.0%1.0%0.4%
Central New York0.7%2.0%1.4%
Finger Lakes0.9%0.6%0.8%
Long Island1.4%1.2%0.9%
Mid-Hudson0.9%1.2%1.6%
Mohawk Valley0.8%0.4%0.4%
New York City0.7%0.8%1.0%
North Country0.1%0.2%0.5%
Southern Tier0.4%0.4%0.1%
Western New York1.5%2.0%1.2%

