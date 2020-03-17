3rd confirmed case of coronavirus in Tompkins County

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department has been notified of a third positive case of coronavirus.
The individual has been in isolation since the samples were taken for testing.
TCHD public health nurses are investigating to see who came in contact with this person.
On Monday, Cayuga Health System and Tompkins County opened a drive-through screening facility to help divert patients from the emergency department, primary care offices and urgent care facilities.
As of Tuesday at 5 p.m. there are 69 pending tests, 3 positive tests, 35 negative tests and 107 total tests.
There are also 82 people in quarantine who are being monitored by TCHD. 35 people have been released from quarantine.
For more information, call the Health Department at (607) 274-6604 or go to their website.
