3rd death from COVID-19 in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced on Thursday that there had been a third death related to COVID-19.
Picente announced this in his daily press conference, which takes place every day at 3 p.m.
He would not release any information about the person who had died.
According to Oneida County Health Commissioner Phyllis Ellis, they will not be releasing any personal information on COVID-19 patients.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Democrats block new virus aid as lawmakers squabble over funding
- Lawmakers press Bureau of Prisons for answers on new coronavirus procedures
- Family Healthcast: Answering coronavirus questions
- Telehealth services helping patients one call at a time during COVID-19 pandemic
- High-tech way to keep out of the doctor’s office: Consumer Reports
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App