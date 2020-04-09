3rd death from COVID-19 in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced on Thursday that there had been a third death related to COVID-19.

Picente announced this in his daily press conference, which takes place every day at 3 p.m.

He would not release any information about the person who had died.

According to Oneida County Health Commissioner Phyllis Ellis, they will not be releasing any personal information on COVID-19 patients.