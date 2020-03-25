3rd positive COVID-19 case in Cortland Co. has been linked to a local healthcare provider office

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The third positive COVID-19 case in Cortland County has been traced to a local healthcare provider office, according to the Cortland County Health Department.

The healthcare office has been communicating with the health department, which has resulted in 22 new contacts being identified in seven different counties.

All contacts in Cortland County have been notified of the possible exposure and will have to quarantine. This quarantine will be monitored by the health department.

The residents in other counties have been referred to their local health departments.

According to the health department, there are 40 individuals who are not symptomatic but are quarantining for 14 days, which is recommended by the CDC.

Out of those 40 individuals, 11 of those are linked to the newly confirmed cases.

The health department will not give any more details about these residents to respect their privacy.

The Cortland County Health Department has been working closely with the healthcare provider office and is pleased with the cooperation and quick provision of information to assist us with getting in contact with all the individuals involved. The sooner our public health nurses are able to reach those impaced, get them safely in their homes and guide them through the quarantine practices and needs, the safer our community will be. By identifying and treating the disease at earliest onset, we prevent hospitalization and can save beds for those with critical needs. Public Health Director Catherine Feuerherm

If you have any symptoms of the virus, contact your doctor. If you do not have a doctor, contact the NYSDOH hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

You can also visit their website by clicking here.

For general questions contact the Cortland County Hotline at (607) 756-3415.