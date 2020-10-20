3rd round of surveillance testing begins at Syracuse University on Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University began its third round of surveillance COVID-19 testing for all students living both on and off-campus on Tuesday.

The tests will be saliva swabs and will take place in the renovated Carrier Dome.

Juniors, seniors and graduate and law students will be tested Tuesday through Thursday.

First-year students and sophomores will be tested Friday and next Monday.

An alternate testing day for any students who weren’t able to get tested on their assigned dates will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Students can come on their assigned day at any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

