4 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 34 total locally, 11 hospitalized

by: WROC Staff

Local hospitals are working to create space to handle the anticipated wave of patients due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 34 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Friday morning. That number is up four from last official count Thursday afternoon.

There are currently 195 people under quarantine locally. Of the 34 cases in Monroe County, 11 have required hospital treatment.

At this time there has been one local COVID-19-related death.

Here is what we know about the current individuals locally with COVID-19:

  • 1 Male in his 20s
  • 2 Females in their 20s
  • 2 Males in their 30s
  • 1 Female in her 30s
  • 1 Male in his 40s
  • 2 Females in their 40s
  • 6 Males in their 50s
  • 2 Females in their 50s
  • 4 Males in their 60s
  • 3 Females in their 60s
  • 4 Males in their 70s
  • 2 Female in their 70s
  • 2 Males in their 80s
  • 2 Females in their 80s

Late Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order that orders barbershops, hair salons, and tattoo and piercing studios are to close on March 21 at 8 p.m. until further notice.

The order also includes other personal care related services, like nail technicians, cosmetologists, estheticians, electrolysis, and laser hair removal services.

