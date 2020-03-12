40 soldiers at Fort Drum to be quarantined upon return from South Korea

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officials of the Army’s Fort Drum-based 10th Mountain Division announced Thursday that about 40 soldiers scheduled to return soon from deployment in South Korea will undergo a 14-day quarantine when they return.

The soldiers are part of the 59th Chemical Company and have been on a nine-month deployment to South Korea, which has been a hot spot for the COVID-19 virus.

The soldiers will be housed in a currently empty barracks building at the base and will be closely monitored.

In a news release, the Army reports that if any soldier shows symptoms of the virus, they will be moved into isolation and treated.

So far, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at Fort Drum.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9