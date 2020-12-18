401 new cases, 3 deaths in Onondaga County due to COVID-19

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During a Facebook Live on Friday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon informed the county of 401 new COVID-19 cases.

McMahon said that there were also three deaths, two of those coming from nursing homes and another was a 48-year-old man.

He said that we started to flatten after Halloween, but then we hit the “full Thanksgiving surge.” Despite that, this is the first week that the county is seeing case numbers drop.

McMahon said the numbers are better but they still show that we have a lot of work to do as a community.

The average number of cases for this week is 331 cases. That is down from last week’s average, which was 359 cases.

“We have ample opportunities to lose all the ground with the holidays coming up,” McMahon said.

Friday also marks Dr. Indu Gupta’s birthday. She said that her team is emotionally drained and dealing with every end of this process.

Gupta’s birthday request is that everybody avoid gatherings and celebrate the holidays with those who you spend your time with normally, according to McMahon.

The number of people in the hospital is down and the county now has 40 more hospital beds available.

There are 57 people in the county who are in the ICU due to COVID-19. McMahon asked for the community to keep those people in their thoughts since their families can’t be with them to help.

McMahon also talked about the partnership with Loretto and Upstate, which has been approved by New York State.

With this program, those who are well enough to leave the hospital but are waiting on a negative test result can go to a transitional facility where they wait for the result.

Due to this, McMahon said that next week we will have over 80 people who no longer need hospital care and will go into the facility. This will free up another 80 hospital beds.

McMahon also mentioned the proactive testing that the county has been doing. He is asking everyone to take advantage of this. You can find the testing schedule by clicking here.

Upstate University Hospital is continuing to vaccinate and is working with other hospitals in other counties, according to McMahon. Upstate is working on getting those hospital employees vaccinated.

On Monday, some nursing homes will start to get vaccinated. McMahon said this is good because 30% of hospitalizations are from nursing homes.

Our most vulnerable in our community are going to start getting vaccinated on Monday. Onondaga County Executive Ryan mcMahon

McMahon’s final message was for the community to, “Please take this all seriously.”