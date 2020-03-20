42 people being monitored in Oswego Co. for possible coronavirus exposure

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 42 people are being monitored for possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
This is according to the Oswego County Health Director.
So far, 60 people have been tested for coronavirus and as of Thursday, there are no positive cases in Oswego County.
Health officials told NewsChannel 9 that more people are being tested.
Anyone with questions is urged to call the Oswego County coronavirus hotline at (315) 349-3330.
