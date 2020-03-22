46 total COVID-19 cases in Monroe County , 9 hospitalized

Local hospitals are working to create space to handle the anticipated wave of patients due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 46 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials reported Saturday morning. Ten cases were reported this morning but, Monroe County says no new cases have been reported since 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

There are currently 218 people under quarantine locally. Of the 46 cases in Monroe County, 9 are currently receiving hospital treatment, down from 11 hospitalizations at last official count Friday.

At this time there has been one local COVID-19-related death.

Here is what we know about the new individuals locally with COVID-19:

– 1 Female in her 20s

– 1 Male in his 30s

– 1 Female in her 30s

– 1 Male in his 40s

– 1 Female in her 40s

– 1 Female in her 50s

– 2 Females in their 60s

– 1 Male in his 70s

– 1 Female in her 70s

