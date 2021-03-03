5,300 new COVID-19 vaccines doses secured in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced Wednesday that the county has secured more than 5,300 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which it will administer at new county-operated vaccination sites including the Turning Stone Event Center.

“Time and time again I have said that counties should be taking the lead in the distribution of this vaccine and we have continually pressed the state to give us that power and allocate us more doses,” Picente said.

Oneida County will be distributing the doses, which are a mixture of the three available vaccines on the following dates:

March 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Baptist Church at 219 Leah St., Utica (prioritizing minority communities).

March 5, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, and March 8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Event Center at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona.

March 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the former JC Penney location at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford.

March 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the drive-thru site at Griffiss International Airport in Rome.

All eligible groups will qualify for this round of vaccination, with priority being placed on those over 65 years old.

Appointments are required at all three locations. Click here to be linked to the Oneida County Health Department’s website, where you can make an appointment.