6.6 million new jobless applications last week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 6.6 million Americans filed claims for unemployment last week. That number is in addition to the 10 million who filed for unemployment in the two weeks previously as businesses closed or reduced operations in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
New York’s Labor Department continues to struggle in coping with the huge volume of people trying to sign up for benefits. The governor’s office says the department’s website is supposed to have a new interface designed by Google and other high tech firms sometime Thursday to help make it easier for the newly unemployed to file claims.
