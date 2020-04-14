7 members on USNS Mercy hospital have tested positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, CA – MARCH 21: Steve King, a Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest forklift driver, prepares to deliver pallets during a supply load aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) at Naval Base San Diego, March 21, 2020. Mercy is preparing to deploy in support of the nations COVID-19 response efforts and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This will allow shore-based hospitals to use their Intensive Care Units and ventilators for COVID-19 patients. (Photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mike Jones – U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Seven crew members on the USNS Mercy have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Navy hospital ship has been docked in the port of Los Angeles since late last month helping the Los Angeles hospitals respond to the pandemic.

Navy officials said that the affected crew members are isolated off the ship saying:

“The ship is following protocols and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crew members and patients on board. This will not affect the ability for Mercy to receive patients at this time.”