7 members on USNS Mercy hospital have tested positive for COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — Seven crew members on the USNS Mercy have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Navy hospital ship has been docked in the port of Los Angeles since late last month helping the Los Angeles hospitals respond to the pandemic.
Navy officials said that the affected crew members are isolated off the ship saying:
“The ship is following protocols and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crew members and patients on board. This will not affect the ability for Mercy to receive patients at this time.”
