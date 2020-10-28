70 new COVID-19 cases in Onondaga County, breaks record for highest number of cases in 1 day

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are 70 new reported coronavirus cases in Onondaga County as of Wednesday, which is the highest number of cases in one day since the pandemic began.

NewsChannel 9 went through publicly available data and did the math. The biggest jumps at the height of the pandemic hovered above 60 but never 70.

The county has since confirmed that math. NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan got in touch with the Onondaga County executive who wants to put these numbers into context.

Ryan McMahon said it is a concern, but it doesn’t mean that we are all of a sudden in a second wave.

The infection rate then was almost 10 percent of people who were tested. The current infection rate is 1.1%.