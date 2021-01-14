767 vaccines administered at the New York State Fairgrounds on Wednesday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, 767 vaccines were administered at the New York State Fairgrounds. Wednesday was also the opening day of the clinic.

The Fairgrounds is one of the state’s mass distribution sites.

It is by appointment only and at all state-run sites they said anyone who gets their first shot will be scheduled during that visit for their second shot.

Online bookings are only for first dose appointments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected