767 vaccines administered at the New York State Fairgrounds on Wednesday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, 767 vaccines were administered at the New York State Fairgrounds. Wednesday was also the opening day of the clinic.

The Fairgrounds is one of the state’s mass distribution sites.

It is by appointment only and at all state-run sites they said anyone who gets their first shot will be scheduled during that visit for their second shot.

Online bookings are only for first dose appointments.