8 Oneida County businesses may have recently been exposed to COVID-19

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced several business on Sunday that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19.

Tuesday, July 14:

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Pet Supplies Plus located at 107 Erie Blvd. W. in Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/28/20

Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper located at 1790 Black River Blvd. in Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/28/20

Friday, July 17:

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Dunkin’ Donuts located at 81 Oriskany Blvd. in Whitesboro

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/31/20

Saturday, July 18:

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart located at 710 Horatio St. in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/1/20

Sunday, July 19:

Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford located at 55 Meadow St. in Clinton

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/2/20

Monday, July 20:

Time of exposure: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Marshall’s located at 225 Erie Blvd. W. in Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper located at 1790 Black River Blvd. in Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General located at 9070 NY-365 in Holland Patent

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

For more COVID-19 news regarding Oneida County, click here.