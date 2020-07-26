8 Oneida County businesses may have recently been exposed to COVID-19

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced several business on Sunday that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19. 

If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19.

Tuesday, July 14:

  • Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Pet Supplies Plus located at 107 Erie Blvd. W. in Rome
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/28/20
  • Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Price Chopper located at 1790 Black River Blvd. in Rome
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/28/20

Friday, July 17:

  • Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Place of exposure: Dunkin’ Donuts located at 81 Oriskany Blvd. in Whitesboro
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/31/20

Saturday, July 18:

  • Time of exposure:  12 p.m. to 12:20 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Walmart located at 710 Horatio St. in Utica
  • Wore mask: Yes                                                                                      
  • Symptom monitoring period:  up to 8/1/20

Sunday, July 19:

  • Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Hannaford located at 55 Meadow St. in Clinton
  • Wore mask: Yes                                                                              
  • Symptom monitoring period:  up to 8/2/20

Monday, July 20:

  • Time of exposure: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Place of exposure: Marshall’s located at 225 Erie Blvd. W. in Rome
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20
  • Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Price Chopper located at 1790 Black River Blvd. in Rome
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20
  • Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Dollar General located at 9070 NY-365 in Holland Patent
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose

For more COVID-19 news regarding Oneida County, click here.

