8th death due to COVID-19 in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department reported an 8th confirmed death due to COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

The individual was a white male in his late sixties with underlying health conditions. He had been hospitalized.

For medical privacy, the Health Department will not be releasing any further information.

In an emergency call 911. If you have symptoms and do not have a doctor, call Upstate University Hospital’s Triage Line at 315-464-3979.