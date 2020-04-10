SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department reported an 8th confirmed death due to COVID-19 Friday afternoon.
The individual was a white male in his late sixties with underlying health conditions. He had been hospitalized.
For medical privacy, the Health Department will not be releasing any further information.
Take simple steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19 such as:
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Stay home, especially if you are sick
- Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Wearing a face mask in public has also been recommended by the CDC
Everyone should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing. If symptoms do occur, even if they are mild, contact your doctor for further guidance on testing for COVID-19.
In an emergency call 911. If you have symptoms and do not have a doctor, call Upstate University Hospital’s Triage Line at 315-464-3979.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Daily White House coronavirus briefing
- 8th death due to COVID-19 in Onondaga County
- Remembering Beloved Street Musician Elijah Harris, Jr.
- New unemployment site up, but will it ease the process for jobless?
- Testing needs to ramp up before New York State can get back to normal, Cuomo says
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App