9,000 gallons of milk given out to those in need

(WSYR-TV) — A huge donation of milk was delivered to the Salvation Army on Tuesday and will be shared with a number of community groups and social service agencies.

The next stop will be food pantries and soup kitchens, all in need of help in the face of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first weekly shipment had 9,000 gallons of milk go to people in need.

The milk behind me… half of it is going to stay right with the Salvation Army and the other half is going to go to our community partners and about a couple dozen other agencies that are going to come pick up their milk today… and then the rest of it, the other 4500 gallons, will be distributed across Salvation Army’s in New York State for families that are struggling right now. Gina Lazara — Syracuse Salvation Army Public Relations Manager

The American Dairy Association North East and Dairy Farmers of America delivered the milk to the Salvation Army on Tuesday morning.