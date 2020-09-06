91 new COVID-19 cases identified in city of Oneonta after college outbreak

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a large COVID-19 outbreak of almost 600 students at SUNY Oneonta, the school was forced to close campus and move all classes online. Now the New York State Health Department is testing the residents in the city of Oneonta, to see how potentially widespread the problem is.
In five days of rapid testing, the state’s testing SWAT Team performed nearly 2,000 tests identifying 91 new cases of COVID-19.
Based on the data, COVID-19 continues to spread among the younger population, particularly college-aged people. Of the 91 cases identified in Oneonta, 85 of them were from people between the ages of 18 and 24. 11.5% of people tested in this age range were positive, while only 0.48% of all other test results were positive.
The New York State Health Department is lending four rapid test result machines and 750 additional tests to the city of Oneonta, so they can continue to do robust testing over the next few weeks.
To find a testing site near you, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Bills bring back WR Andre Roberts and S Dean Marlowe
- Syracuse amnesty parking program letters are not a scam: Your Stories
- COVID-19 tracker launched for all 64 SUNY colleges and universities
- New York Giants announce 53-man roster
- New York Attorney General suspends student loan payments for another 30 days
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App