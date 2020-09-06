91 new COVID-19 cases identified in city of Oneonta after college outbreak

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 08: A healthcare worker test a patient at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a large COVID-19 outbreak of almost 600 students at SUNY Oneonta, the school was forced to close campus and move all classes online. Now the New York State Health Department is testing the residents in the city of Oneonta, to see how potentially widespread the problem is.

In five days of rapid testing, the state’s testing SWAT Team performed nearly 2,000 tests identifying 91 new cases of COVID-19.

Based on the data, COVID-19 continues to spread among the younger population, particularly college-aged people. Of the 91 cases identified in Oneonta, 85 of them were from people between the ages of 18 and 24. 11.5% of people tested in this age range were positive, while only 0.48% of all other test results were positive.

The New York State Health Department is lending four rapid test result machines and 750 additional tests to the city of Oneonta, so they can continue to do robust testing over the next few weeks.

