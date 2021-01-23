92% of vaccine allocation has been administered in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo said that so far, 92% of COVID-19 vaccines allocated to New York State have been given.

As of Saturday, New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,178,850 first doses and administered 92 percent or 1,084,814 first dose vaccinations. The week 6 allocation of 250,400 first doses continues to arrive at vaccination providers across New York State, ensuring on hand supply of vaccinations after the week 1 through 5 supply of vaccine was exhausted on Friday.

“The vaccine is the weapon that will win this war, but for it to actually be effective, a few things need to occur – we need a sufficient supply, it needs to be distributed fairly and equitably, and people actually need to take it,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York has already established one of, if not the most, expansive networks of vaccine providers in the nation, which is good news. What’s challenging us is the previous federal administration’s complete mismanagement of the vaccine process. Not only did they open the floodgates of eligibility without increasing the supply to meet the heightened demand, but they also created skepticism about the vaccine itself, especially in the Black, Latino, and poor communities which have been hit hardest by the virus. I wouldn’t ask New Yorkers to do anything I wouldn’t do personally and I want to assure everyone that the vaccine isn’t only safe, but New York is ready to drastically increase its distribution as soon as we get more supply. It’s a new day in Washington and with competent leadership now at the helm, I believe these issues will be addressed — we just need it to happen now.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals far exceed the vaccine supply coming from the federal government. While the federal government has increased eligibility for the vaccine to include 7 million New Yorkers, the federal supply of vaccines has actually decreased. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

Vaccination program numbers are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today. New York’s Week 6 allocation of 250,400 doses began arriving mid-week at sites across the state, and the allocation totals below include 50 percent of the week 6 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received – 1,178,850

First Doses Administered – 1,084,814

Second Doses Received – 350,550

Second Doses Administered – 135,334

Region Total Doses Received Total Doses Administered % of Doses Administered/Received Capital Region 100,470 78,249 78% Central New York 75,120 70,608 94% Finger Lakes 97,700 79,939 82% Long Island 187,135 153,862 82% Mid-Hudson 145,700 105,530 72% Mohawk Valley 41,460 26,106 63% New York City 694,400 546,432 79% North Country 38,435 28,425 74% Southern Tier 40,850 36,859 90% Western New York 108,130 94,138 87% Statewide 1,529,400 1,220,148 80%

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 Doses arriving 01/18-

01/24* 1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites 90,675 392,025 201,500 160,050 209,400 125,200 2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites 0 0 0 90,675 45,825 214,050 TOTAL 90,675 392,025 201,500 250,725 255,225 339,250 CUMULATIVE 482,700 684,200 934,925 1,190,150 1,529,400

*These numbers represent 50 percent of the Week 6 allocation. The full Week 6 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, January 24.

To date, New York’s health care distribution sites have administered 92 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government’s limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.