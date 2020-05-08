A 20th person has died from COVID-19 in Oneida County; 4 possible public exposures to the virus

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One death was reported from COVID-19 in Oneida County in Friday afternoon’s briefing by County Executive Anthony Picente.

This bring the total number of deaths to 20 from COVID-19 in Oneida County.

Along with the death, it was announced that there were 4 possible exposures to individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. In the case of all exposures, the risk to the public is low since all individuals were wearing masks.

Those locations are:

· On May 2, 2020, seasonal workers from Green Empire Farms who are temporarily living in Oneida County, were at the Walgreens located at 104 Genesee Street in Oneida between 11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. and the Walmart located at 2024 Genesee Street in Oneida between 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Risk to the public is low as they were both wearing masks. Anyone who was in the stores during those times period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 16 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.

· On May 3, 2020, one of the seasonal workers from Green Empire Farms who is temporarily living in Oneida County, was at the Walmart located at 2024 Genesee Street in Oneida between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 17 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.

· On May 5, 2020, one of the seasonal workers from Green Empire Farms who is temporarily living in Oneida County, was at the Walmart located at 2024 Genesee Street in Oneida between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 19 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.

· On May 6, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Price Chopper located at 1790 Black River Boulevard in Rome between 6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 20 and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop. You do not have to automatically self-quarantine.