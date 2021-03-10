A closer look at the vaccination numbers across the region

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Sandra Lindsey, a critical care nurse in New York City, was the first person to receive a vaccine in the U.S. back in December. Since that day, there have been more shots in people’s arms.

To date, nearly six million doses have been given in New York, which includes close to two million people who have completed their vaccine series. The number does not include children, because it is not approved for them.

We are taking a closer look at the numbers by county. In Onondaga County, 33% of the eligible adult population has been vaccinated as of Tuesday.

County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “Potentially, after today, we could be over 34% close to 35% of the adult population. Remember, not all adults are eligible yet. So, I think that’s important to know.”

In Madison County 24.1% of the eligible adult population has received at least one dose. New York State has a vaccine tracker that breaks down the numbers by county:

Oswego County is at 20.9%

Cayuga County is 22.2%

Oneida County is at 24%

Cortland County is at 20.1%

McMahon says he’s pleased with the progress that is being made in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are very happy to be at this point in this phase and we’re going to get through these vaccinations quicker than people think and then we’ll move on to recovery,” McMahon said.

McMahon says he understands the frustration of those who are having a hard time getting appointments, but wanted to stress the county doesn’t control supply and is working with the state on a regular basis to expand eligibility.