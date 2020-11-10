A look at the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. reported in the past seven days

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- With Thanksgiving a few weeks away, many government officials, including Governor Andrew Cuomo, have been urging families to limit large gatherings and restrict travel. In the past seven days the moving average for new cases of coronavirus in the United States as of Nov. 8, is 104,417.

New York has reported a fraction of new cases when compared to states like Illinois, Texas, and Wisconsin who have seen the largest number of reported cases over the past week. Midwestern states are seeing on average the greatest percentage/per 1,000 people being diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Out of nine Northeastern states which include New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, Vermont, Maine, and Rhode Island reported the least amount of new cases over the past week, respectively 213; 1,098; and 3,506.

Pennsylvania reported 20,958, the highest of all the surveyed Northeastern states. Bordering New York reported the second most new cases, 19,895 while New Jersey reported the third most new cases, 14,966.

