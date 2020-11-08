A Walmart in Cortland and a cafe in Homer may have recently been exposed to COVID-19

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department on Sunday announced two more local businesses that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.

Wlamart located at 819 Bennie Rd. in Cortland

Tuesday, October 27 from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sinfully Sweet Cafe located at 17 South Main St. in Homer

Wednesday, November 4 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

