A Walmart in Cortland and a cafe in Homer may have recently been exposed to COVID-19

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department on Sunday announced two more local businesses that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.
If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.
Wlamart located at 819 Bennie Rd. in Cortland
- Tuesday, October 27 from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Sinfully Sweet Cafe located at 17 South Main St. in Homer
- Wednesday, November 4 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
