A Walmart, Target and golf course in Oneida County may have all recently been exposed to COVID-19

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County announced three more locations on Sunday that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.

7/30, 7/31 & 8/7:

Time of exposure: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (caddy shifts each day)

Place of exposure: Yahnundasis Golf Club located at 8639 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 8/13, 8/14 & 8/21/20

7/31:

Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Place of exposure: Target located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 8/14/20

8/5:

Time of exposure 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart located at 710 Horatio St. in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 8/19/20

If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider, and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

