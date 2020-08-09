A Walmart, Target and golf course in Oneida County may have all recently been exposed to COVID-19

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County announced three more locations on Sunday that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.
If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.
7/30, 7/31 & 8/7:
- Time of exposure: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (caddy shifts each day)
- Place of exposure: Yahnundasis Golf Club located at 8639 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 8/13, 8/14 & 8/21/20
7/31:
- Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Target located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Through 8/14/20
8/5:
- Time of exposure 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart located at 710 Horatio St. in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: Through 8/19/20
If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider, and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
For more news regarding COVID-19 in Oneida County, click here.
