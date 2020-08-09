A Walmart, Target and golf course in Oneida County may have all recently been exposed to COVID-19

Posted:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County announced three more locations on Sunday that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19. 

If you were at any of the locations listed below, during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.

7/30, 7/31 & 8/7:

  • Time of exposure: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (caddy shifts each day)
  • Place of exposure: Yahnundasis Golf Club located at 8639 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes                                                                                   
  • Symptom monitoring period:  through 8/13, 8/14 & 8/21/20

7/31:

  • Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.    
  • Place of exposure: Target located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford  
  • Wore mask: Yes                                                                                             
  • Symptom monitoring period: Through 8/14/20

8/5:

  • Time of exposure 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Place of exposure:  Walmart located at 710 Horatio St. in Utica
  • Wore mask: Yes                                                                                           
  • Symptom monitoring period:  Through 8/19/20

If you experience symptoms of COVID-19, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider, and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

Stay Connected