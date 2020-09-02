AAA: Thousand Islands, Adirondacks regions top the list of Labor Day destinations

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The AAA of Central and Western New York reports that when it comes to travel for the Labor Day weekend its members say “I Love NY.”

COVID-19 has caused disruptions in the travel industry worldwide. People have begun traveling, but travel habits are changing. According to AAA, the top destinations of its members include the Thousand Islands region of New York. Pictured left Boldt Castle on the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay.

Another destination that tops the list of AAA members is the Adirondack Park. With more than six million acres and three thousand lakes and ponds its hard to imagine it being crowded. But this summer the region experienced a lot of visitors especially in the high peaks region (right).

The AAA says other popular destinations include the Finger Lakes, the Catskills, Chautauqua, Lake George and the Niagara Falls area are all popular destinations. At left is Taughannock Falls at Taughannock State Park on Cayuga Lake. The AAA says “Travel within New York has been extremely popular as residents look to avoid a quarantine.”

The AAA says travel to New England states, particularly coastal Maine, are high on the destination list of New Yorkers.

Though air travel is picking up from the peak of the pandemic shutdowns, it is still far below last year’s level. The Transportation Security Administration screened 75% fewer airline passengers in July than in the same month in 2019.

AAA says of its members choosing the fly, the top destination is Orlando, Florida area.

Another top request for information from its members about destinations out West as its members are looking at cross-country trips to national parks.

AAA advises that wherever you are traveling, plan ahead and check for closings, restrictions, and other COVID-19 related changes at your destination.

It’s even provided a link to its interactive travel restrictions map.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9