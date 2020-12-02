Active COVID-19 cases at Loretto nursing home rise to 93

(WSYR-TV) — Loretto has reported a rise in cases at their facility. There are now 93 active resident cases within the facility.
Residents are being tested regularly according to the schedule put in place by the Department of Health.
Employees at Loretto Health and Rehabilitation are being tested twice a week. But, they are asking the public for help.
They are urging the public to follow safety guidelines when you do have to go out in public.
The person that you might encounter at the store may be coming to help us care for our most vulnerable residents. We need your help.Dr. Kimberly Townsend — Loretto President and CEO
Infection control policies are in place throughout their facilities.
