Additional asymptomatic COVID-19 testing available this week in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that additional asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 would be available throughout the county this week. Registration is required and walk-ups will not be allowed.
Testing dates, times, and locations are listed below:
Wednesday, December 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Shove Park
1 Shove Park Drive
Camillus, N.Y. 13219
Wednesday, December 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Southside Innovation Center
2610 South Salina Street
Syracuse, N.Y. 13205
Syracuse North East Community Center
716 Hawley Ave
Syracuse, N.Y. 13203
Fayetteville Village Hall – Community Court Room
425 East Genesee Street
Fayetteville, N.Y. 13066
Thursday, December 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lysander Town Hall
8220 Loop Road
Baldwinsville, N.Y. 13207
Friday, December 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Salina Town Hall
201 School Road
Liverpool, N.Y. 13088
