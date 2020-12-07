Additional asymptomatic COVID-19 testing available this week in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that additional asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 would be available throughout the county this week. Registration is required and walk-ups will not be allowed.

Click here to register.

Testing dates, times, and locations are listed below:

Wednesday, December 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Shove Park

1 Shove Park Drive

Camillus, N.Y. 13219

Wednesday, December 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southside Innovation Center

2610 South Salina Street

Syracuse, N.Y. 13205

Syracuse North East Community Center

716 Hawley Ave

Syracuse, N.Y. 13203

Fayetteville Village Hall – Community Court Room

425 East Genesee Street

Fayetteville, N.Y. 13066

Thursday, December 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lysander Town Hall

8220 Loop Road

Baldwinsville, N.Y. 13207

Friday, December 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Salina Town Hall

201 School Road

Liverpool, N.Y. 13088