Additional asymptomatic COVID-19 testing available this week in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that additional asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 would be available throughout the county this week. Registration is required and walk-ups will not be allowed.

Testing dates, times, and locations are listed below:

Wednesday, December 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Shove Park 
1 Shove Park Drive 
Camillus, N.Y. 13219

Wednesday, December 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southside Innovation Center 
2610 South Salina Street
Syracuse, N.Y. 13205 

Syracuse North East Community Center
716 Hawley Ave
Syracuse, N.Y. 13203

Fayetteville Village Hall – Community Court Room
425 East Genesee Street
Fayetteville, N.Y. 13066

Thursday, December 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lysander Town Hall
8220 Loop Road
Baldwinsville, N.Y. 13207

Friday, December 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Salina Town Hall 
201 School Road 
Liverpool, N.Y. 13088

