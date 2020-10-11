After three days in quarantine, Mayor Walsh still waiting for coronavirus test results

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is still waiting for his coronavirus test results, three days after he went into quarantine.

The mayor began a 14-day voluntary quarantine and was tested Thursday after hosting Binghamton Mayor Rich David on Wednesday, who tested positive later that night.

Walsh is still actively serving as mayor, working from home. On several occasions since, Walsh has done interviews with NewsChannel 9 from his home.

David and mayors from around New York State joined Walsh to push for federal funding at Syracuse City Hall Commons.

Most of the mayors in attendance, including from Fayetteville, Ithaca and Albany, went into quarantine.

It’s not clear if local health departments have upgraded the quarantines from voluntary to mandatory.

It’s not known what lab is processing Walsh’s test, but many national labs are still backed up getting results back to people.

Some labs prioritize test samples from people showing symptoms, which Walsh isn’t.