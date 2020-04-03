Air travel hits 10-year low due to COVID-19 pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus has made a massive impact on air travel in the past few weeks.
According to the TSA, the number of people traveling by plane has hit a 10-year low.
TSA officials said its airport security checkpoints screened fewer than 125,000 people on Thursday.
The same day last year saw 2-and-a-half million people pass through. Thursday marks a 95 percent drop from normal.
These figures include both passengers and crew members.
In all of March, the TSA screened less than half of the passengers it did last year.
