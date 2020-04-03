Air travel hits 10-year low due to COVID-19 pandemic

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, an United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. United Airlines said Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, that it is removing the grounded Boeing 737 Max from its schedule until early September, forcing it to cancel thousands more flights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus has made a massive impact on air travel in the past few weeks.

According to the TSA, the number of people traveling by plane has hit a 10-year low.

TSA officials said its airport security checkpoints screened fewer than 125,000 people on Thursday.

The same day last year saw 2-and-a-half million people pass through. Thursday marks a 95 percent drop from normal.

These figures include both passengers and crew members.

In all of March, the TSA screened less than half of the passengers it did last year.