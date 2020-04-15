Airlines to receive $58B in federal aid

(WSYR-TV) — Airlines have accepted the federal government’s terms to receive a bailout worth billions of dollars.

Recipients of the money include American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines.

The stimulus package is a combination of grants and low-interest loans and comes out to $58 billion in federal aid.

Some of that went to funding employee payroll costs through September.

To get the money, airlines will need to continue flying to current destinations, among other requirements.