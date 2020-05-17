Albany demonstrators push back against extended shutdown measures in the region

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN-TV) – Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the state capitol in Albany Saturday calling for an end to New York’s stay-at-home orders.

Despite partial re-openings in other parts of the state including Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, the Finger Lakes, the Southern Tier, and the North Country – the Capital Region, Western New York, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island are still shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protesters gathered outside the capitol building ahead of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 briefing holding signs calling for the Governor to “Open NY Now.”

Some in the crowd said the shutdown has infringed on their civil liberties and isn’t worth the damage it’s doing to small businesses.

The protestors also called on Cuomo to intervene in cases of reported violent arrests from police, allegedly connected to enforcing social distancing, although most arrests have occurred in the New York City area and not in Albany.

Although Cuomo did not respond to the rally during his briefing Saturday, he has repeatedly insisted that opening too early or quickly could lead to a “second-wave” of COVID-19 which could result in even more shutdowns.