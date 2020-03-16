Albany Medical College staff member tests positive for COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A staff member at Albany Medical College was diagnosed with the new coronavirus, Albany Med announced Monday morning.

According to the release, that is the only staff member with a confirmed case at the hospital. They said the person works in an area that is not connected to patient care and is self-quarantined at home.

Albany Med is working with the Albany Department of Health to contact any colleagues who may have been in contact with the staff member.

The statement from the hospital is shown below:

“Albany Med has been prepared for a potential case of COVID-19. Following our plan, this individual’s work area is being cleaned and disinfected. We will continue adhering to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, our state and county departments of health and our Albany Med infectious disease experts to ensure a safe environment for our community. As always, the safety of our workforce, patients and students remains our top priority.

This staff member sought medical attention after experiencing symptoms of a respiratory infection and was tested. It is imperative that any person with a fever and/or respiratory symptoms stay home and contact their primary care provider. Limiting exposure is critical to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. You can protect yourself and others by remembering to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching your face, nose and mouth, cover your coughs and sneezes and disinfect objects and surfaces.”

