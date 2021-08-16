All healthcare workers in NYS will now be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Governor Cuomo will now mandate all healthcare workers in New York State receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

This will apply to all healthcare workers inside hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities. Staff will be required to have at least the first dose of the vaccine by September 27.

This comes just a few weeks after Governor Cuomo mandated all state employees, public-facing employees in state-run hospitals, and MTA and Port Authority employees to receive the vaccine by Labor Day. The only difference is that state employees can choose to remain unvaccinated and undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

That option was not present in his announcement regarding all healthcare workers, though it did state that limited exceptions will be made for religious and medical reasons.

This decision is Governor Cuomo’s biggest vaccine mandate to date and likely his last as he’s set to leave office on August 24. His successor, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was briefed on the decision beforehand.

For some hospitals like St. Joseph’s, Upstate, and now Crouse, this mandate won’t change anything as they already had their own vaccine mandate in place.

However, it will have a big impact on nursing homes and assisted living facilities who have seen drastically lower percentages of staff receive the vaccine compared to its residents.

According to the New York State COVID-19 vaccine tracker, the three assisted living facilities with the lowest percentage of staff fully vaccinated in Onondaga County is as follows:

Toomey Abbott Tower- 40% The Inn at Menorah Park- 41.7% The Nottingham Memory Care Residence- 53.6%

The three nursing homes with the lowest percentage of staff fully vaccinated in Onondaga County is as follows:

Central Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center- 49.4% Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing- 53.2% St. Camillus Residential Health Care Facility- 60.6%

As for how these facilities will respond to the mandate, Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center said to NewsChannel 9 in a statement they have nothing to share at this time as they await formal guidance from the CDC and the DOH.