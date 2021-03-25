All Syracuse University employees now eligible for COVID vaccine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University sent an email on Thursday to all its employees that said all employees are now eligible to receive a COVID vaccine. That includes all faculty and staff, regardless of whether they are working in-person or remotely and regardless of age.

Employees just have to show their SU ID card or a paystub for proof of eligibility.

NewsChannel 9 is checking with the governor’s office and state health, as well as SU, to see how the school is able to expand eligibility to all its employees when everyone in the state is not eligible yet.