All vaccine appointments for this weekend at New York State Fairgrounds booked

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The hundreds of overnight vaccine appointments at the New York State Fairgrounds have been booked up. Right around 3 p.m. was when the last spots were filled.

The appointments will be happening starting at 10 p.m. Friday and will go through 6 a.m. Saturday.

People will be getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the fairgrounds, which requires only one dose. An event like this one is also happening at the Javits Center in New York City, along with Yankee Stadium.

New York plans to continue to expand vaccination opportunities like these when more vaccine becomes available. Simply put, the state believes that people will come and get the vaccine no matter what time their appointment and we’re seeing that at the fairgrounds.

New York State received more than 160,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The next shipment will hopefully be here in about 10 days.