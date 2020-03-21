Live Now
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives his daily coronavirus update
Closings
There are currently 13 active closings. Click for more details.

Allergy symptoms or COVID-19? Here’s how you can spot the difference

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Allergy_specialists_get_ready_for_their__0_20180506223847

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Spring has sprung, and those with seasonal allergies will begin experiencing the symptoms that come with high pollen counts.

But how can you determine if your symptoms are from allergies or COVID-19?

Dr. Penny Dennehy, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, said the difference is seen in the parts of the body that are affected: allergy symptoms usually affect the upper body, while COVID-19 affects the lungs.

“Everything with allergies is upper airway, head, throat, eyes, nose. Itchy, itchy, itchy,” Dennehy said. “COVID-19 has very little upper respiratory symptoms. Most people are not describing runny nose; most people are not describing a sore throat or itchy throat.”

“Most people are describing they are feeling coughing and short of breath, feeling really exhausted and muscle aches and pains,” she added. “None of those things happen with allergies.”

Dennehy said if you can’t determine what is causing your symptoms, you should call your primary care provider before going to the hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected