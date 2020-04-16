Amazon beginning to develop own COVID-19 test for workers

(WSYR-TV) — E-commerce giant Amazon has begun developing its own novel coronavirus test for workers.
It is an effort to get the pandemic-battered economy moving again.
CEO Jeff Bezos has put together a team of Amazon employees from different units to come up with new tools for COVID-19 testing.
In his annual letter to shareholders, Bezos emphasized the need for regular testing in every industry and for more testing capacity.
