Amazon beginning to develop own COVID-19 test for workers

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 14: Items in “Amazon Prime” branded packaging are seen at the Amazon Fulfillment Centre on November 14, 2018 in Hemel Hempstead, England. The online retailer Amazon will again take part in the now-traditional “Black Friday” sales this year, with reductions available from 16-25 November. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — E-commerce giant Amazon has begun developing its own novel coronavirus test for workers.

It is an effort to get the pandemic-battered economy moving again.

CEO Jeff Bezos has put together a team of Amazon employees from different units to come up with new tools for COVID-19 testing.

In his annual letter to shareholders, Bezos emphasized the need for regular testing in every industry and for more testing capacity.

