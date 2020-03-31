STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The organizer of a walkout at Amazon’s Staten Island facility has been fired by the company.
Christian Smalls, a process assistant at the warehouse where an employee tested positive for COVID-19, was pushing for the company to close the facility temporarily to disinfect it.
Amazon claimed Smalls was fired Monday for attending the walkout because he was on a 14-day paid leave after coming into contact with the employee and was putting other employees at risk.
New York’s attorney general called the firing “disgraceful,” saying her office is exploring legal options.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Some lawmakers call for release of low-risk inmates to protect them from COVID-19
- Marriott: 5 million customers may have been affected by data breach
- Walmart having employees check temperatures before working
- Amazon fires organizer of walkout at Staten Island facility
- WATCH: A few spotty showers this evening
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App