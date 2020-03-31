Amazon fires organizer of walkout at Staten Island facility

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon has signed a lease for a new office space in Manhattan that will house more than 1,500 employees, less than a year after pulling out of a deal for a larger headquarters in the borough of Queens after politicians and activists objected to nearly $3 billion in incentives. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The organizer of a walkout at Amazon’s Staten Island facility has been fired by the company.

Christian Smalls, a process assistant at the warehouse where an employee tested positive for COVID-19, was pushing for the company to close the facility temporarily to disinfect it.

Amazon claimed Smalls was fired Monday for attending the walkout because he was on a 14-day paid leave after coming into contact with the employee and was putting other employees at risk.

New York’s attorney general called the firing “disgraceful,” saying her office is exploring legal options.