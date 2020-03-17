Amazon hiring additional workers to keep up with demand

(WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus has triggered a surge in online shopping and Amazon is hiring 100,000 new distribution workers to keep up with demand.
According to the e-commerce giant, those positions will include both full-time and part-time jobs across the United States.
They will be at Amazon’s fulfillment centers and its delivery network.
Amazon has been focusing on speeding up shipments over the past year but said in a blog post that more extended delivery times are possible due to the coronavirus.
