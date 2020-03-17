Amazon hiring additional workers to keep up with demand

FILE – In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Amazon wants to depose President Donald Trump over the tech company’s losing bid for a $10 billion military contract. The Pentagon awarded the cloud computing project to Microsoft in October. Amazon later sued, arguing that Trump’s interference and bias against the company harmed Amazon’s chances of winning the contract. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus has triggered a surge in online shopping and Amazon is hiring 100,000 new distribution workers to keep up with demand.

According to the e-commerce giant, those positions will include both full-time and part-time jobs across the United States.

They will be at Amazon’s fulfillment centers and its delivery network.

Amazon has been focusing on speeding up shipments over the past year but said in a blog post that more extended delivery times are possible due to the coronavirus.

