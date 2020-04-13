Amazon looking to add 75,000 full, part-time workers

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 14: Items in “Amazon Prime” branded packaging are seen at the Amazon Fulfillment Centre on November 14, 2018 in Hemel Hempstead, England. The online retailer Amazon will again take part in the now-traditional “Black Friday” sales this year, with reductions available from 16-25 November. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Amazon is looking to add 75,000 full and part-time workers to help keep up with customer demand.

The company is increasing its minimum pay for workers by $2 an hour through April.

Amazon has recently faced criticism from employees and outside observers after a number of staff members at several facilities contracted COVID-19.

The company also fired the organizer of a related walk-out over reported worker safety concerns.