Amazon looking to add 75,000 full, part-time workers

(WSYR-TV) — Amazon is looking to add 75,000 full and part-time workers to help keep up with customer demand.
The company is increasing its minimum pay for workers by $2 an hour through April.
Amazon has recently faced criticism from employees and outside observers after a number of staff members at several facilities contracted COVID-19.
The company also fired the organizer of a related walk-out over reported worker safety concerns.
