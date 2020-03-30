Amazon workers in Staten Island walk out after COVID-19 case confirmed last week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amazon workers at the Staten Island facility walked off the job on Monday.

The workers want the company to close and sanitize the warehouse, after news of a confirmed case of COVID-19 there last week.

Amazon officials said in a statement on Sunday that the company’s top priority is the health and safety of its employees.

The statement added that every worker must now have their temperature taken daily, along with other precautions.