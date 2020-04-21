Amazon workers reportedly planning another strike

FILE – In this April 9, 2020 file photo, employees observe social distancing due to coronavirus, at the entrance of Amazon, in Douai, northern France.A French court has ordered Amazon to stop buying, storing or delivering non-essential goods for the next month to protect its employees from the virus. The emergency ruling Tuesday requires Amazon to evaluate health risks at all its facilities nationwide and negotiate new safety measures with worker representatives, according to lawyers for unions that launched the legal proceedings. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Amazon workers are reportedly planning another strike this week over concerns about COVID-19.

USA Today is reporting that hundreds of warehouse workers are planning to call out starting on Tuesday.

They want improved work conditions that protect them against the virus. Amazon has said that it is taking protection measures, including providing masks, raising pay and hiring more workers.

A previous strike happened at the Staten Island warehouse where workers walked out during lunch.