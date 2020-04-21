Amazon workers reportedly planning another strike

(WSYR-TV) — Amazon workers are reportedly planning another strike this week over concerns about COVID-19.
USA Today is reporting that hundreds of warehouse workers are planning to call out starting on Tuesday.
They want improved work conditions that protect them against the virus. Amazon has said that it is taking protection measures, including providing masks, raising pay and hiring more workers.
A previous strike happened at the Staten Island warehouse where workers walked out during lunch.
