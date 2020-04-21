Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Amazon workers reportedly planning another strike

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 9, 2020 file photo, employees observe social distancing due to coronavirus, at the entrance of Amazon, in Douai, northern France.A French court has ordered Amazon to stop buying, storing or delivering non-essential goods for the next month to protect its employees from the virus. The emergency ruling Tuesday requires Amazon to evaluate health risks at all its facilities nationwide and negotiate new safety measures with worker representatives, according to lawyers for unions that launched the legal proceedings. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Amazon workers are reportedly planning another strike this week over concerns about COVID-19.

USA Today is reporting that hundreds of warehouse workers are planning to call out starting on Tuesday.

They want improved work conditions that protect them against the virus. Amazon has said that it is taking protection measures, including providing masks, raising pay and hiring more workers.

A previous strike happened at the Staten Island warehouse where workers walked out during lunch.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected