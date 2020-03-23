Amazon’s Audible offering free audiobooks for children

(WSYR-TV) — With schools closed and many adults working remotely, Amazon’s Audible is trying to help parents with their kids now at home.
The company is offering free audiobooks for kids.
All you have to do is download the free Audible app and you will see a variety of children’s stories for ages up to 10. These stories are also available in six different languages.
The Audible website says the service will be available for as long as schools are closed.
