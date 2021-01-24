AME Zion Church in Syracuse to host vaccine pop-up site

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that there will be more vaccine pop-up sites across the state. One of those sites will be the AME Zion Church on South Salina Street in Syracuse.

Pastor Darren Jaime says 250 vaccines will be given on Monday from 1 to 4 p.m., mostly to the elderly. Right now, there are no appointments left.

“COVID has had a significant impact in deaths and morbidity and so to have an ability to be able to have a vaccination at a place where the community has been disproportionatly affected is great,” Pasto Jaime said.

The pastor says he has not heard of any other pop-ups happening at the church.

In three weeks, they will open back up for those same people to get their second dose.