An Oneida County business is trying its best to avoid being fined

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente started releasing the names of businesses who received fines for not following COVID-19 guidelines.

Bella Regina on Genesee Street in Utica is known for its award-winning Riggies. Owner, Regina Piacentino, said a fine would add to her stress.

“I don’t need any other added costs when we are trying to make things and keep our head above water.” She also said times have been very trying.

Recently, coronavirus numbers in Oneida County have been in the triple digits. Picente said in order to help control those numbers, he’s publicizing businesses who receive fines for not following the COVID-19 executive orders.

It’s not meant to put a scarlet letter on people. It’s mean to say, you know, this is serious, and this is how serious it is. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente

Bella Regina hasn’t been fined, but Regina says they’re making sure everyone is following the rules.

“We are very strict with the mask-wearing and the sanitizing the menus, the tables, morning and night.”

She also says she can’t afford to be fined, “We are losing indoor dining so to have to pull out money that you’re not making, you don’t want to start to dip into your own personal money.”

Every week, she makes an entire meal for families in need.