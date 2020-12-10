An Oneida County business is trying its best to avoid being fined

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente started releasing the names of businesses who received fines for not following COVID-19 guidelines.
Bella Regina on Genesee Street in Utica is known for its award-winning Riggies. Owner, Regina Piacentino, said a fine would add to her stress.
“I don’t need any other added costs when we are trying to make things and keep our head above water.” She also said times have been very trying.
Recently, coronavirus numbers in Oneida County have been in the triple digits. Picente said in order to help control those numbers, he’s publicizing businesses who receive fines for not following the COVID-19 executive orders.
Bella Regina hasn’t been fined, but Regina says they’re making sure everyone is following the rules.
“We are very strict with the mask-wearing and the sanitizing the menus, the tables, morning and night.”
She also says she can’t afford to be fined, “We are losing indoor dining so to have to pull out money that you’re not making, you don’t want to start to dip into your own personal money.”
Every week, she makes an entire meal for families in need.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- CBP meets requirement for nationwide DNA sampling program
- Mexico Academy and Central School District extending online learning until Jan. 4
- Pence in Georgia, Biden set to stump for candidates next week as crucial runoffs near
- ‘Trust the scientists:’ FDA panel OKs vaccine
- Madison County COVID-19 contact tracers can’t keep up with rising number of cases, asks public to do their part
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App