Analysts believe AMC Theaters will likely file for bankruptcy

(WSYR-TV) — Some financial analysts think AMC Theaters will likely file for bankruptcy.
The world’s largest movie theatre chain was already struggling before the coronavirus outbreak.
AMC Theaters have been closed since March 16. Some Wall Street analysts believe the earliest the chain could reopen would be August.
And they estimate that AMC will be completely out of money by then.
The theater chain has already told landlords across the country it will stop paying rent this month.
Analysts say the company probably has enough money to survive through June or July, but not further.
