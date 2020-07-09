Annual November train show derailed by COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

TOWN OF GEDDES, NY (WSYR-TV) — The annual model train show at the New York State Fairgrounds has been canceled.

In a posting on its website, the Central New York Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society says its two-day event at the fairgrounds scheduled for November 7 and 8 was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The show typically draws 2,000 to 3,000 people each day to view the model train layouts and shop at dozens of models and railroad memorabilia dealers.

Plus there are various model clubs and vendors from around the region who display at the event,

The organization hopes to hold the show in 2021 on November 8 and 9.

On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo canceled the 2020 state fair.

The CNY Chapter of NRHS owns the historic rail car exhibit at the rear of the fairgrounds and operates museums at former railroad stations in Martisco and Central Square.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected