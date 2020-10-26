SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has announced that another employee at the Chance of Pace Sports Bar has tested positive for COVID-19.
The bar is located at 1809 Grant Blvd. in Syracuse. Members of the public who were there during the following times might have been exposed:
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The health department is working on identifying any close contacts. Those who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the original exposure date.
Read the full release by clicking here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Another employee at Change of Pace Sports Bar in Syracuse has tested positive for COVID-19
- Consumer Reports: Things you should never clean with vinegar
- ‘We are blowing up the precedent’: Dems argue against vote to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee
- SUNY Upstate bringing mobile testing clinic to Wampsville
- Salvation Army Red Kettles will be out at Onondaga Co. stores, but there may be less of them
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App