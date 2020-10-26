Another employee at Change of Pace Sports Bar in Syracuse has tested positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has announced that another employee at the Chance of Pace Sports Bar has tested positive for COVID-19.

The bar is located at 1809 Grant Blvd. in Syracuse. Members of the public who were there during the following times might have been exposed:

Wednesday, Oct. 21: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The health department is working on identifying any close contacts. Those who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the original exposure date.

Read the full release by clicking here.