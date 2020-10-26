Another employee at Change of Pace Sports Bar in Syracuse has tested positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has announced that another employee at the Chance of Pace Sports Bar has tested positive for COVID-19.

The bar is located at 1809 Grant Blvd. in Syracuse. Members of the public who were there during the following times might have been exposed:

  • Wednesday, Oct. 21: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 22: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The health department is working on identifying any close contacts. Those who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the original exposure date.

